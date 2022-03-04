Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,486 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $145.47 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $101.84 and a twelve month high of $145.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.15.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,970 shares of company stock worth $19,377,624. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

