Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $8.24 Million Investment in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 438,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.26% of Professional as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Professional during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Professional by 41.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Professional by 17.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional during the second quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional during the second quarter valued at about $1,025,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PFHD opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. Professional Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.41 million for the quarter. Professional had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFHD. Piper Sandler raised shares of Professional from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

