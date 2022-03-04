Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $8.92 Million Investment in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 913,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,916,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.35% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,860,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 870,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 110,972 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 92,986.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,210,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,824 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ:ACTD opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.