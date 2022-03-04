Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 325,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.13% of Core & Main as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $59,203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $12,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. Core & Main Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Core & Main Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

