Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 5,739 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.68% of AZZ worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AZZ by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after buying an additional 161,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AZZ by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 76,759 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 830,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,179,000 after buying an additional 68,454 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AZZ by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AZZ by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 47,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.46. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.38.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About AZZ (Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.