Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 769,900 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 769,900 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.29% of Trecora Resources worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,555,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 423,000 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 511,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 77,789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 104,434 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Trecora Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,266,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 253,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 45,288 shares during the period. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trecora Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE TREC opened at $8.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.23 million, a P/E ratio of -440.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

