Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 93,623 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,623 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,641,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,362,000 after buying an additional 179,047 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 608,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,918,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 124,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 47,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $110.76 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.82 and a one year high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.08.

