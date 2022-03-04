Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,148 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 512,777 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.09% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 86.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,835,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,357,000 after buying an additional 852,605 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after acquiring an additional 839,360 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after acquiring an additional 661,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,993,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,489,000 after acquiring an additional 522,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,255 shares of company stock valued at $325,649 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CLF opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

