WeWork (NYSE:WE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.66

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 618541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sine purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WeWork (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

