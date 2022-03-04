WeWork (NYSE:WE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.66

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 618541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83.
In other news, Director Jeffrey Sine purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About WeWork (NYSE:WE)
WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
