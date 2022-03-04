WeWork (WE) to Release Earnings on Friday

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:WE opened at $6.14 on Friday. WeWork has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.83.
In other WeWork news, Director Jeffrey Sine bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
About WeWork (Get Rating)
WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
