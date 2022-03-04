WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $501.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) to post sales of $501.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $498.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $503.39 million. WEX reported sales of $410.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.45.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in WEX in the third quarter worth $2,994,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 472.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 71,090 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of WEX by 12.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in WEX by 9.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEX opened at $164.21 on Friday. WEX has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $232.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

