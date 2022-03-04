Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.46

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$59.46 and last traded at C$59.42, with a volume of 571229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.29. The firm has a market cap of C$26.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.86.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

