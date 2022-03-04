White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 117,725 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 289.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 449,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,769,000 after purchasing an additional 334,372 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 106,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 51,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period.

VSGX traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.95. 26,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,490. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $55.67 and a one year high of $65.88.

