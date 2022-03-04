White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $$110.32 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,859. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.41. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.23 and a 1 year high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

