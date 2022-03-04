White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.6% of White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,480,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,658,000 after acquiring an additional 58,505 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,813,000 after acquiring an additional 33,884 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,144,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,500,000 after purchasing an additional 68,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.40. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

