Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 2,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 25,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.
About Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willow Biosciences (CANSF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.