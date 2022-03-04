Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 2,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 25,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

About Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF)

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops synthetic biology solutions for opioid biosynthesis. The firm offers biosynthetic production systems for plant-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates. The company operates through the following segments: Research and Development, Analytical Testing, and Corporate.

