WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.95

Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.95 and last traded at $66.03, with a volume of 601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.52.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 59.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 39.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

