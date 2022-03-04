Woodcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.74 Million (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $122.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 71% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,098.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.86 or 0.06700606 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.96 or 0.00258227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.66 or 0.00735733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00070257 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.00405708 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.30 or 0.00294890 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

