Wownero (WOW) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, Wownero has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $5.27 million and $17,704.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001819 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00042783 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.