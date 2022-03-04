W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Up 6.3%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 118,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,085,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on WTI shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
The company has a market capitalization of $788.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.
About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
