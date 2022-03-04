W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Up 6.3%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 118,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,085,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WTI shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $788.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 470,727 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 314,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 62,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

