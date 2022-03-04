Xion Finance Price Down 26.9% Over Last 7 Days (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last week, Xion Finance has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $208,273.21 and $3,748.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00042783 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.39 or 0.06669149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,081.59 or 1.00038982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047883 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

