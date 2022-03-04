XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Announces Earnings Results

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. XL Fleet had a negative return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 208.03%.

Shares of XL Fleet stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 53,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,260. XL Fleet has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $263.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of XL Fleet by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of XL Fleet by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 33,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.