XMON (XMON) Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. XMON has a market cap of $34.94 million and $2.85 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $23,374.09 or 0.59359524 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, XMON has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00042581 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.65 or 0.06604475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,476.71 or 1.00252827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00044934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00047564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.