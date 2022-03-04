Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XPOF. Roth Capital started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $5,182,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $5,393,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $1,037,000.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

