Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.11% of Xylem worth $23,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

Shares of XYL traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.69. 2,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,627. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.02. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $84.74 and a one year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

