Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.76

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 15605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $865.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $272,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

