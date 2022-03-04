YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691,429 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,885 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.43% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,246,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

NYSE:YPF opened at $4.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile (Get Rating)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.