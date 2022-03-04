Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Apollo Investment reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

AINV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. 573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.82.

Apollo Investment announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth $29,591,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 313,773 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth $3,390,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 238,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 440,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 227,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

