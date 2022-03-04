Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sonendo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.46). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.41) to ($1.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.93). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonendo.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($9.88) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million.

SONX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,822,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,477,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,796,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,851,000. Finally, Yu Fan acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,156,000. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SONX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.96. 58,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,853. Sonendo has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.09.

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

