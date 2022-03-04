Zacks: Analysts Expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Announce $2.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) to report $2.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42. Five Below posted earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Five Below.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Five Below by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,134,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,036,000 after buying an additional 102,577 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Five Below by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 467.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.
FIVE stock traded down $4.18 on Friday, reaching $153.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,981. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.76. Five Below has a 12-month low of $147.14 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.
