Zacks: Analysts Expect Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Navitas Semiconductor.
Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).
NVTS stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,850. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $22.19.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,515,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $3,257,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.
About Navitas Semiconductor (Get Rating)
Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.
