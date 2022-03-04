Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.02. Antares Pharma posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth $9,268,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 769.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,260 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,556,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,142,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 792,898 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 713,905 shares during the period. 48.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. 15,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.48. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

