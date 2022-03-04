Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.02. Antares Pharma posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth $9,268,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 769.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,260 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,556,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,142,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 792,898 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 713,905 shares during the period. 48.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. 15,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.48. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.

About Antares Pharma (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.