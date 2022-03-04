Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) will post $4.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.05 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $4.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $19.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.98 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $21.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Shares of SWK opened at $166.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $151.21 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

