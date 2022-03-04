Zacks: Brokerages Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.64 billion and the lowest is $5.57 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $5.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $23.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.39 billion to $23.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $25.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Shares of UNP opened at $255.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $263.59.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,183,000. Siena Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $2,053,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $408,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.