Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Cut to Neutral at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZLNDY. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($113.48) to €96.50 ($108.43) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($113.48) to €90.00 ($101.12) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Zalando has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $62.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.