Zano (ZANO) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.16 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Zano has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and approximately $1,077.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002351 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zano has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,162.73 or 1.00246671 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00077456 BTC.
- Dash (DASH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00227990 BTC.
- Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00145261 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011579 BTC.
- Compound (COMP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.00277194 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001423 BTC.
- Immutable X (IMX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003367 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000772 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00031086 BTC.
Zano Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “
Buying and Selling Zano
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
