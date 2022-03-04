ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Tops $0.0004

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $72,206.77 and approximately $107,208.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZelaaPayAE alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009169 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001093 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZPAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZelaaPayAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelaaPayAE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.