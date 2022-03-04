Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,381 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.30% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $34,708.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $606,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,227 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,573. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZNTL. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

