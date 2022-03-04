Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $485.10 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $485.10 million and approximately $33.26 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.00298303 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004442 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000605 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $475.78 or 0.01208274 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003157 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,767,183,982 coins and its circulating supply is 12,475,716,829 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

