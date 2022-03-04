Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

ZION opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

