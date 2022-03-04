Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) by 531.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,807 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.52% of Zymeworks worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 713.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $373.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZYME shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson bought 5,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

