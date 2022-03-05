$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) to post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Vertex Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VTNR shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 202,503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after buying an additional 36,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.52. 2,535,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,339. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $412.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.73.

About Vertex Energy (Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.