$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is ($0.02). Sotherly Hotels reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 130.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. 38,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,705. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.

About Sotherly Hotels (Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.