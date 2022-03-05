-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.17). Otonomy posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

OTIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Otonomy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTIC stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 276,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,229. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $127.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Otonomy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 290,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otonomy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 224,658 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Otonomy during the third quarter valued at about $3,133,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Otonomy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Otonomy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 24,161 shares during the period. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

