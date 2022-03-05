$0.21 EPS Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.19. Baker Hughes posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,219,029 shares of company stock worth $1,304,812,993 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,038,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,328,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,646,069. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

