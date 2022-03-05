$0.34 EPS Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.40. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:AJX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,411. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 63.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 54,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Ajax (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

