-$0.36 EPS Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). Intersect ENT reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intersect ENT.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.95.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. 105,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,466. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $911.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.56. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth about $37,889,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth about $9,846,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth about $3,439,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 154.7% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 35.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

