-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evelo Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

EVLO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.05. 374,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 123,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 22.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 86,404 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 67,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 90.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

