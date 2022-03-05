$0.57 EPS Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Etsy reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

Shares of ETSY traded down $8.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.57. 3,344,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.18. Etsy has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.49.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total value of $7,747,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,718 shares of company stock valued at $32,779,329. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

