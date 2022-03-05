$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.98. Vulcan Materials posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $9.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.10. 1,132,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.13 and a 200-day moving average of $189.20. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $157.80 and a 12 month high of $213.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

